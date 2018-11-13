Nuvista Energy (NVA) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 172.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.39.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

Shares of Nuvista Energy stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.41. 1,209,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.35. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.31 and a 12 month high of C$9.89.

In other Nuvista Energy news, insider Douglas Christopher Mcdavid sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total value of C$49,104.00. Also, insider Michael Lawford purchased 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.51 per share, with a total value of C$40,028.30. Insiders purchased a total of 14,530 shares of company stock valued at $94,247 in the last quarter.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.