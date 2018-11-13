O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,035 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter worth $2,997,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter worth $1,396,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 20.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 700,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 118,232 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8,494.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,763,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 73,117 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

In related news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. George bought 220,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $4,500,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.11.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

