O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp (LAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,568 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth $2,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.05 million and a PE ratio of -9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lithium Americas Corp has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.95.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 860.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.
