Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $12.66 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,606 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,224,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,091,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,496,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,977,256,000 after acquiring an additional 214,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,923,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,353,597,000 after acquiring an additional 98,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,545,000 after acquiring an additional 961,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $130.50 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $98.68 and a 1 year high of $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $747,684.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,642.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,967 shares of company stock worth $73,581,648 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

