Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 84,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 105,868 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.75, for a total transaction of $34,804,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,804,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.10, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,142 shares of company stock valued at $113,322,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $294.50 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.38 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of 235.26, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Netflix and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $503.00 to $494.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.74.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

