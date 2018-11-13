Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,539 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 729.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,836,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,337 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,290,000 after buying an additional 987,698 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 50,719.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 951,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after buying an additional 949,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 250.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after buying an additional 711,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $41,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,867 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $2,234,796.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,278,365.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.86, for a total value of $614,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,723.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,150 shares of company stock valued at $29,495,252. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

