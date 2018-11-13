Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 5,561 Shares of Unilever N.V. (UL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of UL stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.77. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $58.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.96%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

