Oakview Capital Management L.P. Has $16.74 Million Position in Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. Orthofix Medical accounts for 6.0% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.53% of Orthofix Medical worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 18.8% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.65 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brad Mason sold 2,500 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $132,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rice Doug sold 3,949 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $219,761.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,343 shares of company stock worth $1,690,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OFIX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Orthofix Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

