OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (OASM) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of OASM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,470. OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR had a negative net margin of 3,528.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%.

About OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The company's approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs.

