Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $22.99 Million Position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 932,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the quarter. Jeld-Wen makes up 1.9% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $22,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,792,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,191,000 after buying an additional 1,112,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after buying an additional 257,406 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 33.0% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,918,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,859,000 after buying an additional 475,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 838,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after buying an additional 38,118 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 146.2% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Maxwell sold 4,982 shares of Jeld-Wen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $130,329.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $448,277.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Bank of America set a $23.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

