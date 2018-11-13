Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 7,339 Shares of Ball Co. (BLL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises about 3.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.26% of Ball worth $38,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Ball by 0.3% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 338,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 4.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 0.8% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 159,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Ball by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $327,150.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,006.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ball from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ball from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of BLL opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.74. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

