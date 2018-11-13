OBXcoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (OBX)

OBXcoin (CURRENCY:OBX) traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One OBXcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. OBXcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $877.00 worth of OBXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OBXcoin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00145145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00241877 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.63 or 0.10805438 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OBXcoin Token Profile

OBXcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. OBXcoin’s official Twitter account is @OBXcoin. OBXcoin’s official website is obxcoin.io.

Buying and Selling OBXcoin

OBXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OBXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OBXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OBXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

