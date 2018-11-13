Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 367.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

