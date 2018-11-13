OctoCoin (888) Reaches Market Cap of $138,452.00

OctoCoin (CURRENCY:888) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One OctoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. OctoCoin has a market capitalization of $138,452.00 and $0.00 worth of OctoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OctoCoin has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000107 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000575 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000773 BTC.

OctoCoin Profile

OctoCoin (888) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2014. OctoCoin’s total supply is 54,986,834 coins. OctoCoin’s official Twitter account is @octocoin888 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OctoCoin is octocoinfoundation.org.

Buying and Selling OctoCoin

OctoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

