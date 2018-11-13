Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,100 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 81,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $45.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.63 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $54,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 30,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,260,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

