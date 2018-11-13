Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $90.52.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

