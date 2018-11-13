Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $8.55.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 489,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.
