One Group Hospitality (STKS) Announces Earnings Results

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. One Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. One Group Hospitality updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

STKS stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. One Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

In related news, major shareholder David Kanen bought 16,290 shares of One Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,403.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 87,246 shares of company stock valued at $255,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Group Hospitality stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.39% of One Group Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

