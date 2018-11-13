ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,741 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.40% of ONEOK worth $111,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 827.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 205.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Shares of OKE opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.32%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

