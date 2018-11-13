OneSoft Solutions Inc (OSS) Insider David Shong-Tak Tam Sells 26,166 Shares of Stock

OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) insider David Shong-Tak Tam sold 26,166 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$13,083.00.

David Shong-Tak Tam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, David Shong-Tak Tam sold 20,000 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.

Shares of OSS stock opened at C$0.49 on Tuesday. OneSoft Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.63.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.39 million for the quarter.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

