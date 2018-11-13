Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Crispr Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.58). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.33). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 331.84%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was down 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $36.17 on Monday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 3.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

