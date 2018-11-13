Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 255.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO opened at $8.45 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $155.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,402.91% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. Analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 540,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,112,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.