Oppenheimer Trims Zayo Group (ZAYO) Target Price to $30.00

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZAYO. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zayo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zayo Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut Zayo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zayo Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.64.

ZAYO opened at $22.51 on Friday. Zayo Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $641.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zayo Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 1,038 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $35,240.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 337,079 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $10,001,133.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,999,819.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,114 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZAYO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Zayo Group by 60.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,871,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,505 shares during the period. Hunt Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Zayo Group during the second quarter worth about $63,110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zayo Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 141.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,453 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

