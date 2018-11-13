Oppenheimer Weighs in on Enphase Energy Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $591.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.48. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 49,880 shares of company stock worth $258,546. Corporate insiders own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

