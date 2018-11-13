Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Paychex by 10.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 60,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 74.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Paychex by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association raised its position in shares of Paychex by 33.9% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 25,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $3,472,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody acquired 1,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

