Opus Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aqua America by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTR shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aqua America in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Macquarie set a $35.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.86 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

