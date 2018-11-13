Opus Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in EnerSys (ENS)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 244.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at about $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $350,555.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,616.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Jones sold 13,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,080,703.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,399.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

