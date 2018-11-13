Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 5,184 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEI. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 485.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,077,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after acquiring an additional 893,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,273,000 after acquiring an additional 423,578 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,609,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 875,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 150,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Isabelle C. Goossen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $98,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Methode Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

