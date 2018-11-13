OsmiumCoin Price Hits $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (OS76)

OsmiumCoin (CURRENCY:OS76) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, OsmiumCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OsmiumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. OsmiumCoin has a market cap of $23,710.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of OsmiumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00793231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001374 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020531 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About OsmiumCoin

OS76 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2016. OsmiumCoin’s total supply is 894,026 coins. OsmiumCoin’s official Twitter account is @OS76_OsmiumCoin.

Buying and Selling OsmiumCoin

OsmiumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OsmiumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OsmiumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OsmiumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

