Osram Licht (OSR) PT Set at €48.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been given a €48.00 ($55.81) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSR. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.75 ($53.20).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

Shares of OSR stock opened at €33.27 ($38.69) on Tuesday. Osram Licht has a fifty-two week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a fifty-two week high of €79.42 ($92.35).

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.