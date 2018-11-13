Oyster Shell (SHL) Price Down 16.3% This Week

Oyster Shell (CURRENCY:SHL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Oyster Shell token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, Oyster Shell has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Oyster Shell has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Oyster Shell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oyster Shell Profile

Oyster Shell’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Oyster Shell’s total supply is 98,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,692,607 tokens. Oyster Shell’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol. The official website for Oyster Shell is oysterprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Oyster Shell is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oyster Shell’s official message board is medium.com/oysterprotocol/dawn-of-a-new-era-3ca2e2f5a1c6.

Buying and Selling Oyster Shell

Oyster Shell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oyster Shell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oyster Shell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oyster Shell using one of the exchanges listed above.

