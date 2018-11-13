Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“: We are downgrading the shares of PACB to PACB’s announced acquisition by ILMN (Not Covered). On Nov. 1, after the market close, PACB announced an agreement to be acquired by ILMN for $8 per share, or ~$1.2B total EV. We view the likelihood of a higher bidder to be low. We also think regulatory risk to the deal remains low. The acquisition is expected to be completed mid-2019. We spoke to a number of industry participants to assess the likelihood of a higher bidder and regulatory approval.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PACB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.80 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.64.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $7.70 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 91.12% and a negative net margin of 110.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

