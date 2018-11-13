Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,403 SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SYSCO by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,552,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,410 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,275,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $158,249,931.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $299,614.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $369,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,882,233.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,969,811 shares of company stock valued at $297,370,093. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,403 SYSCO Co. (SYY)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/parametrica-management-ltd-acquires-shares-of-4403-sysco-co-syy.html.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.