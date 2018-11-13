Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 4,672 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

