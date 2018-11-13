Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 243,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Loftus sold 6,623 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $397,446.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,905 shares of company stock worth $1,116,669. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.90%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/parametrica-management-ltd-purchases-new-stake-in-maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim.html.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.