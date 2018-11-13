Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 243,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Loftus sold 6,623 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $397,446.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,905 shares of company stock worth $1,116,669. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.90%.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
