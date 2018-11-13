Pareteum (TEUM) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Shares of Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.15. Pareteum shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 2924538 shares trading hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pareteum by 50,516.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 789,576 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Pareteum by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,245,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 351,325 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pareteum by 42.8% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 818,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pareteum by 399.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pareteum during the third quarter worth $107,000.

About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

