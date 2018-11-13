Parker Drilling (PKD) Debt Trading 5.5% Lower

An issue of Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) bonds fell 5.5% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 6.75% coupon and will mature on July 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $57.00 and was trading at $68.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PKD opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Parker Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $123.40 million for the quarter. Parker Drilling had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 41.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Parker Drilling by 29.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Parker Drilling by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,678,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Parker Drilling by 2,948.0% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 441,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 426,628 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Parker Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $605,000.

About Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD)

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

