Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.22% of Parker-Hannifin worth $541,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 50.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 824,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,523,000 after acquiring an additional 238,927 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Cowen lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $187.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.72.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $420,864.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total transaction of $283,378.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,465.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $165.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $143.00 and a 1 year high of $212.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

