Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) CEO Acquires $504,500.00 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) CEO James M. Harrison purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,274.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PRTY traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. 630,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,952. The company has a market capitalization of $977.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Party City Holdco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.77 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTY shares. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 300.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth about $130,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $183,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

