Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 610.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 538,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 462,838 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $1,560,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 6.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 23.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 438,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,276,000 after acquiring an additional 84,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $282,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $3,472,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.39 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

