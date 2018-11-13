PayPeer One Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (PAYP)

PayPeer (CURRENCY:PAYP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One PayPeer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPeer has traded flat against the US dollar. PayPeer has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PayPeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.40 or 0.02524345 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009750 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000427 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003485 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000701 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001126 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PayPeer Coin Profile

PayPeer (PAYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2016. The official website for PayPeer is www.paypeer.pw. PayPeer’s official Twitter account is @PayPeerDev.

PayPeer Coin Trading

PayPeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

