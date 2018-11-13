Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th.

PBA stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.49. 508,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,752. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 133.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 40,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 73.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $3,578,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $9,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

