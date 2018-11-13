Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 475 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $51,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,215,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,085,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a one year low of $85.14 and a one year high of $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $155.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

