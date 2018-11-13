Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 8,669 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the second quarter worth $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 164.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the second quarter worth $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 10,170.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter worth $340,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

NASDAQ PS opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.57 million. Analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pluralsight from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/pendal-group-ltd-acquires-8669-shares-of-pluralsight-inc-ps.html.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.