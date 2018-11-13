Pendal Group Ltd Buys New Holdings in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,135,000 after acquiring an additional 223,963 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.8% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 202,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 360,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $290,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.88, for a total value of $69,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,420 shares of company stock worth $1,467,835 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $588.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.66 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

