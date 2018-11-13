Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,723 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $89,673,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9,215.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,033,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,239,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,594,000 after purchasing an additional 722,092 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 60.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,471,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,325,000 after purchasing an additional 554,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $35,457,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.17. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $84.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/pendal-group-ltd-trims-stake-in-tyson-foods-inc-tsn.html.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.