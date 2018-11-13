People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Shares Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,971 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,747,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 63.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,844,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,432 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1,439.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 557,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 521,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 991.1% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 424,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 385,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $398.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.65 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 48,200 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $866,154.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,874 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $203,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,758 shares in the company, valued at $257,274.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,200. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price objective on shares of People’s United Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

