Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will post $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $245,739.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.99 per share, with a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,332.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,976 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 17,377.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 63.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $62.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.