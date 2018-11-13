PetIQ (PETQ) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $31.27. Approximately 889,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 499,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PETQ shares. CL King started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PetIQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.49 million, a P/E ratio of 80.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, major shareholder Ecp Helios Partners Iv, L.P. sold 1,838,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $68,312,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $840,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,023,503 shares of company stock valued at $112,721,308. 45.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PetIQ by 6,548.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 135,485 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in PetIQ by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,363,000.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

