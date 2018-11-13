Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 6,295 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 153.3% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $116,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $121,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $137,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Electric from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morningstar set a $15.70 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

